Renault India resumes operations at plants, dealerships

MUMBAI: Passenger vehicle manufacturer, Renault India Pvt Ltd, on Monday restarted operations across its facilities and dealership network.

The maker of Duster sports utility vehicles (SUVs) said it has opened its offices and select dealerships and service centers. It has also introduced several safety and hygiene measures across all touch-points.

“Renault has opened more than 194 showrooms and workshops in line with the new safety protocols and the remaining touchpoints will be opened in a phased manner based on permissions from the local authorities," the company said.

The carmaker apprised that it has been gradually resuming operations across India Alliance entities as per the lockdown guidelines of the government and local authorities.

“Phase-wise operations have commenced at Renault Nissan Automotive India Pvt Ltd (RNAIPL), Renault Nissan Technology and Business Centre India Pvt Ltd (RNTBCI), Renault Finance and the Renault corporate office in Chennai. Renault has also started dispatches of cars from the plant to North India and Tamil Nadu," the company said.

It added that export of critical components from its Chennai and Pune facilities to other global markets has already started.

Meanwhile, the company is sanitizing its facilities and test drive cars on the front-end, and has implemented several training programs, protocols and processes to monitor the execution of Renault’s customer-first initiatives.

“In India, we have started the business operations in a phased manner. As the lockdown is gradually being lifted and business is slowly resuming, our primary focus is on ensuring that we safeguard our customers, by introducing rigorous safety and hygiene practices across all touchpoints," said Venkatram Mamillapalle, country chief executive officer and managing director (CEO and MD), Renault India Operations.

Key safety measures planned by the carmaker include fumigation of all dealerships and workshops before opening to the customers, digital documentation, sanitizing display and test drive cars across multiple touch points such as steering wheel, AC vents, dashboard, gear knob, door opening levers, infotainment system, door handles and others.

Renault said the company has rolled out a scheme called ‘buy now pay later’ to incentivise sales in a manner that customers can purchase a car in May and start paying EMIs, or monthly instalments, after three months of purchase.

