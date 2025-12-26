Renault India to raise prices of these models from January — details here

Renault India on Friday announced that it will raise prices of its vehicles by up to 2% from January, citing the need to offset the impact of rising input costs across its operations, PTI reported.

Renault is not the only automaker increasing prices of its models. Several other brands, including Mercedes-Benz, BMW, and Audi, have already announced a vehicle price hike starting next month, stating that the weakening of the rupee against the euro is a key factor behind the move.

Which models will become costlier after the move? Once the price hike comes into effect, the French automaker's three models sold in India may become more expensive for consumers. The increase is expected to apply across Renault's current lineup, which includes the Kwid, Triber and Kiger.

However, the company has yet to disclose the exact price revisions for each model and variant.

“The price increase will vary across models and variants and has been necessitated by rising input costs and prevailing macroeconomic factors,” the automaker said in a statement.

Despite the price revision, the company said it remains steadfast in its commitment to delivering high-quality products and services, while continuing to offer a compelling value proposition for customers, PTI reported.

Carmakers cite forex fluctuations, supply chain woes for price hike At least six major car brands in India across both mass and luxury segments have announced that they will increase prices for their respective range of passenger vehicles. The rest of the carmakers in the country are also set to announce price hikes soon, according to Mint's earlier report.

This announcement of price hikes is part of the automakers' annual price revision, which typically takes place at the beginning of each calendar year. Automakers say the increases reflect rising input costs due to higher raw material prices and inflation.

This time, the automakers have also cited factors such as adverse foreign exchange fluctuations and ongoing global supply chain disruptions, as reported by Mint.

Some companies that made such announcements include Honda Cars India, whose passenger vehicle range is set to become costlier from January 2026. While the brand has not announced the exact spectrum of the price hike, expect the models like the Amaze, City and Elevate to be costlier by up to 2%, depending on the model and variants