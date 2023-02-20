ReNew may sell up to 30% in C&I projects
New Delhi: ReNew Energy Global Plc
New Delhi: ReNew Energy Global Plc. is planning to sell a minority stake in its commercial and industrial (C&I) projects for around $300 million as part of its capital recycling strategy, two people aware of the development said.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Switch to the app
- Faster on the app
- Personalized news
- Prompt notifications
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×