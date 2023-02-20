ReNew may sell up to 30% in C&I projects

ReNew has been looking at a number of opportunities as part of its capital recycling strategy, as reported by Mint earlier. Malaysia’s Petroliam Nasional Bhd, or Petronas, is in talks with ReNew to jointly set up green energy projects in India, wherein Petronas may buy around 49% stake at the project level. Mint also reported about Ahmedabad-based Torrent Power Ltd in talks to buy clean power projects totalling 1.1 GW from ReNew Energy Global Plc at an enterprise value of around $1.2 billion, wherein Torrent Power has submitted a non-binding offer for ReNew’s solar and wind power assets of 350 megawatts (MW) and 750MW, respectively, at an equity value of around $450 million.

