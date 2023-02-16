New Delhi: ReNew Energy Global Plc, one of India’s largest clean energy developers with a 13.4GW portfolio and 7.7GW commissioned capacity, plans to invest ₹35,000 crore in capital expenditure over 18 months. In an interview, founder chairman and chief executive Sumant Sinha spoke about ReNew’s capital recycling strategy, enough equity availability to build projects in its portfolio, and India’s strong position in solar and wind equipment manufacturing. In August 2021, ReNew Power merged with Nasdaq-listed special purpose acquisition company RMG Acquisition Corp. II (RMG II) to form ReNew Energy Global Plc, a new entity. Edited excerpts :

Right now, your operational capacity is 7.7GW, and your total portfolio is 13.4GW. With this large portfolio that you are building, won’t the large capex deployment affect your ratings?

It depends on how it’s funded. See, we built all our projects on a debt-to-equity ratio of 75:25 or 70:30, depending on the project and so on. The equity for all of these projects we had with us because, after all, we raised $800 million as part of our listing literally a year and a half ago. Plus, we have fairly good internal cash flow generation as well. So, we have all the equity we need to build all these projects. We already have it with us. So, we don’t need to go and raise any new equity for funding business. And debt also we’ve raised. I would say at least two-thirds of the debt we’ve already closed. And one-third more debt we can easily get.

So, what is the total capex?

It’s about ₹35,000 crore which is to be deployed over a period of 18 months from now.

And all of this has been tied up?

I would say a majority of it has been tied up. This ₹35,000 crore capex, if you look at various Indian companies’ capex programmes, you will find that this is actually a pretty significant number.

You have earlier talked about your capital recycling strategy. What is its status?

The fundamental fact is that I cannot obviously talk about the stuff that may be or may not be in the works. I can only talk about the things that have been done. And I can only talk about them in the form of public communication to the world at large.

If you are not taking any names, at least at what stage is that exercise?

Most renewable energy companies in the world have a regular programme of building assets and selling some or all of them, depending on what their strategy is. You should assume we have a similar philosophy or a similar game plan. We will create assets and some parts of those assets depending on what the new opportunities are, what the need for capital is, and what the evaluations are; based on all of those factors, we will be looking to sell some parts of those assets. How much, to whom, and at what point in time? That is a hard question to answer because I cannot be that scientific about the whole thing...

It is hard for me to give you any specific answer other than to say that on a programmatic base, our intention is to sell some part of the assets that we create from the capital recycling standpoint.

Is there a number you want to achieve bringing in a partner at the asset level?

I can’t say that there is a number because, as I said, it is something that will vary over time. There is a public market, and there is a private market. I’m listed in the public market, and I have to sell assets in the private market. A lot depends on the relative evaluations of both as well, relative appetites in both markets, and what are the new opportunities where I can invest that capital. How much can I build off the existing project? So, it depends on so many factors. It is very hard to give you any kind of parameters around it. It is something that we will monitor and take decisions about as we move forward.

Are you looking at an FPO?

No. In fact, we are doing a buyback right now.

You made a point about the concentration of solar module manufacturing raising the threat of supply security. How is Indian manufacturing poised today to cater to the huge demand in the country?

On the manufacturing front, look, I think that in solar, we are poised pretty well because we have a large domestic market for which we can have a lot of scale set up. And that scale, then, can give us efficiencies, which we can then use to export to other countries. And I think right now, geopolitically, as you were rightly saying, there is a lot of effort to reduce dependence on that one country. And so therefore, India can emerge as a clear alternative to that country becoming an export destination. So that is really a possibility.Now, beyond solar equipment, in the wind power industry, companies such as Vestas, GE, and Siemens are all exporting from India. So, that’s already happening. May be not on a huge measure, but certainly, it’s happening.

As far as the other items are concerned, like batteries, for example, or electrolyzers, I think there the jury is a little bit out. We’ll have to wait and see. Batteries in what’s happening are, by the time you’ll see the PLI happen, most of the battery capacity that is being set up is mostly for the electric vehicle industry and not for the utility industry, although it can obviously be used for the utility industry as well. But I don’t know the total amount of capacity that is being set up and how efficient that might be eventually. Typically, it takes at four-five years for that capacity to show up. And in those four-five years, if we don’t use the latest technologies, then other parts of the world will have reached a whole different level.