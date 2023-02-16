ReNew plans ₹35,000 cr capex over 18 months: CEO
In an interview, founder chairman and chief executive Sumant Sinha spoke about ReNew’s capital recycling strategy, enough equity availability to build projects in its portfolio, and India’s strong position in solar and wind equipment manufacturing
New Delhi: ReNew Energy Global Plc, one of India’s largest clean energy developers with a 13.4GW portfolio and 7.7GW commissioned capacity, plans to invest ₹35,000 crore in capital expenditure over 18 months. In an interview, founder chairman and chief executive Sumant Sinha spoke about ReNew’s capital recycling strategy, enough equity availability to build projects in its portfolio, and India’s strong position in solar and wind equipment manufacturing. In August 2021, ReNew Power merged with Nasdaq-listed special purpose acquisition company RMG Acquisition Corp. II (RMG II) to form ReNew Energy Global Plc, a new entity. Edited excerpts:
