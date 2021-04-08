NEW DELHI : Clean energy firm ReNew Power on Thursday said it is committed to achieving net-zero emissions by 2050.

With this commitment, ReNew Power aims to help address the global climate crisis and lead the way in the world's transition to a low carbon economy, it said in a statement.

"ReNew Power, India's leading renewable energy company, today (on Thursday) announced its commitment to achieving net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050," the statement said.

The ReNew's pledge aligns with the 'Race To Zero' campaign - the largest ever global alliance committed to achieving net-zero carbon emissions.

At the same time, ReNew Power stands committed to its long-standing programme of research and collaboration with businesses, policymakers and non-governmental organisations to accelerate the transition to a net-zero economy, it noted.

ReNew Power is playing a leading role in India's transition to clean energy as the nation's largest renewables energy company, the statement said.

Going beyond business, the company has always been at the forefront of the climate action agenda, utilising diversified platforms to mobilise different stakeholders, share knowledge and opinions, discuss strategies, and chart a practical course of action.

It is committed to reducing its carbon footprint through improved energy efficiency, increased renewable energy supply, and reducing network waste.

"ReNew Power is committed to tackling climate change by identifying, assessing and managing climate-related risks and opportunities.

"By extending our support to the "Race to Zero" campaign, we aim to stabilise global emissions by 2050 and create opportunities for low carbon innovations that will drive the transition to a low carbon economy and spur the investment and innovation needed to make the net-zero goal attainable," Sumant Sinha, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of ReNew Power said.

The "Race To Zero" campaign is a global effort to rally leadership and support from businesses, cities, regions and investors for a healthy, resilient, zero-carbon future that prevents future threats, creates jobs and unlocks inclusive and sustainable growth.

Representing 471 cities, 23 regions, 1,675 businesses, 85 of the biggest investors, and 569 universities, the campaign mobilises a coalition of leading net-zero initiatives.

With an objective to build momentum around the shift to a decarbonised economy ahead of COP26, the campaign intends to communicate to governments a resounding signal of businesses, cities, regions and investors that are united in meeting the Paris goals and creating a more inclusive and resilient economy.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via