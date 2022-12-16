ReNew Power signs 150 MW agreement with Microsoft

This deal signifies that corporates globally, including India, are increasingly integrating renewable energy into their operations in every form, and this partnership further paves the way for innovative models that will accelerate the energy transition
ReNew Power, subsidiary of renewable energy company ReNew Energy Global Plc, on Friday announced that it has signed a renewable energy agreement of 150 MW with Microsoft India, in one of the largest such deals in the country.
As part of the arrangement, ReNew will produce 150 MW of clean energy from a recently commissioned solar site near Bikaner.
“ReNew Power is delighted and proud to partner with Microsoft, known for its sensitivity towards environment, sustainable business practices, and as global climate leader in the corporate world,“ said Sumant Sinha, Chairman and CEO of ReNew Power.
This venture will help contribute towards Microsoft’s ambition of shifting to 100 percent supply of renewable energy by 2025. For its part, ReNew is committed to be a catalyst for global energy transition and will continue to offer innovative solutions to companies to support their climate goals," Sumant added.
“Microsoft is striving to run 100% on renewable energy by 2025 and turn carbon negative by 2030. We are happy to partner with ReNew Power to meet our sustainability targets, and to also help our customers and partners on their sustainability journey," said Rohini Srivathsa, National Technology Officer, Microsoft India said.
ReNew is one of the largest renewable energy independent power producers globally. ReNew develops, builds, owns and operates utility-scale wind energy, solar energy and hydro projects. As of October 10, 2022, ReNew has a gross total portfolio of 13.4 GW of renewable energy projects across India, including commissioned and committed projects.
