ReNew Power to invest ₹30,000 cr to scale up green capacities. 16 Oct 2022
ReNew Power, a subsidiary of ReNew Energy Global Plc, is one of the largest renewable energy independent power producers (IPPs) globally.
ReNew Power Chairman Sumant Sinha has said that the company plans to invest ₹30,000 crore over the next two years to scale up its solar and wind energy capacities.