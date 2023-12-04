ReNew signs letter of intent with ADB for $5.3 billion financing
The MoU identified potential investments in renewable energy projects, manufacturing, carbon offset projects and green hydrogen with the aim of jointly supporting a sustainable energy transition, ReNew said
New Delhi: ReNew Energy Global Plc has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Asian Development Bank (ADB) for debt financing of over $5.3 billion for climate change mitigation and green energy projects.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message