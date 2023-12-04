Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ News / India/  ReNew signs letter of intent with ADB for $5.3 billion financing

ReNew signs letter of intent with ADB for $5.3 billion financing

Rituraj Baruah

  • The MoU identified potential investments in renewable energy projects, manufacturing, carbon offset projects and green hydrogen with the aim of jointly supporting a sustainable energy transition, ReNew said

The tie-up is expected to help ADB achieve its ambition of investing $100 billion in green energy projects by 2030 (Photo: Bloomberg)

New Delhi: ReNew Energy Global Plc has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Asian Development Bank (ADB) for debt financing of over $5.3 billion for climate change mitigation and green energy projects.

“The MoU covers projects with an investment value of more than $5.3 billion between 2023 and 2028. It was signed at COP28 in Dubai by ReNew’s founder, chairman & CEO Sumant Sinha and Suzanne Gaboury, director general, private sector operations department, ADB," read a company statement.

“The MoU identified potential investments in renewable energy projects, manufacturing, carbon offset projects and green hydrogen with the aim of jointly supporting sustainable energy transition,“ it added.

The company said the MoU is expected to draw interest from more international investors looking to finance long-term debt for significant renewable energy infrastructure projects.

Sinha said: “Significant financing is needed to reach global climate targets and this agreement helps secure the capital needed. We look forward to collaborating with the Asian Development Bank over the coming years to meet India’s target of achieving 500 GW of renewable capacity by 2030."

The tie-up is also expected to help ADB achieve its ambition of investing $100 billion in green energy projects by 2030.

Suzanne Gaboury, ADB's director general for private sector operations, said: “This collaboration envisages the continued cooperation of both organizations over the next five years, by providing a framework for working together towards shared goals and to deliver on the results envisioned in combating climate change."

ReNew has a portfolio of about 13.8 GW of clean-energy capacity. The company has already invested around $8 billion in the clean energy space and the MoU will help it raise more funds for renewable energy projects.

Milestone Alert!
Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Rituraj Baruah

Rituraj Baruah is a senior correspondent at Mint, reporting on housing, urban affairs, small businesses and energy. He has reported on diverse sectors over the last six years including, commodities and stocks market, insolvency and real estate. He has previous stints at Cogencis Information Services, Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) and Inc42.
Catch all the Elections News,Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.