Renewable Energy India Expo 2022: White paper on renewable energy to be unveiled

Industry leaders and experts will unveil a white paper on the status, opportunities and challenges in renewable energy in India at the 15th Crystal edition of Renewable Energy India Expo 2022
The 15th Crystal edition of Renewable Energy India Expo 2022 scheduled later this month will witness the unveiling of a white paper on the status, opportunities and challenges in renewable energy in India by industry leaders and experts.
The exhibition, which is Asia's largest and most prestigious expo in the Renewable Energy (RE) -Renewable Energy India Expo 2022- space, is being organised by Informa Markets from 28-30 September at India Expo Mart, Greater Noida.
The white paper, which is to be unveiled in the exhibition, is significant in the view of India's ambitious target to have 500 GW of RE by 2030. India will require huge investments in the next eight years to achieve this aim.
Yogesh Mudras, Managing Director, Informa Markets in India, said, "We will unveil a white paper on the renewable energy sector during Renewable Energy India Expo (REI) 2022. We will also provide it to various centre and state governments as well as stakeholders to use it for efficient policy and decision making."
He added that renewable energy sector has witnessed a 16% compounded average growth rate since 2015 in renewable energy generation.
He further went on to say that the investment in renewable energy sector is estimated by the industry at around USD 13 billion during the current fiscal. Based on this fact he opined that a white paper on RE is required in view of the huge potential of capacity addition in the next eight years (till 2030).
The REI 2022 is coming back with a renewed focus on enhancing the growth perimeters of the RE sector in India.
New launches, product demos, and free training programs are also being lined up at the expo. It will also host a two-day training workshop pertaining to the current trending topic - Green Hydrogen by Steinbeis University, Berlin.
Informa Markets in India (formerly UBM India) is owned by Informa PLC, a leading B2B information services group and the largest B2B Events organiser in the world.
