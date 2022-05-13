Renewable energy projects worth $197 billion underway in India

In April last year, the union cabinet approved the production linked incentive (PLI) scheme ‘National Programme on High Efficiency Solar PV Modules’ to promote manufacturing of high efficiency solar PV modules, including the upstage vertical components like solar PV cells, wafers, ingots, polysilicon. Letters of award have been issued under the PLI scheme to three successful bidders for setting up about 9 GW capacity of fully integrated solar PV module manufacturing units for ₹4,500 crore of initial allocation.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}