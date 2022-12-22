Renewable energy sector to attract $25 billion in investments in 2023

Girish Tanti, Executive Vice Chairman, Suzlon Group. said, "The year 2022 has been a remarkable year for renewables and energy transition in India. While renewable energy crosses over 165 GW of installations, the cumulative SECI bids reached over 42 GW. With our vision to commission 500 GW of renewable energy by 2030 and net zero by 2070 at COP26, this will require a significant step up of our on-ground efforts."