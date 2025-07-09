Delhi: ₹60 Lakh renovation of CM Rekha Gupta's official residence halted

The Delhi government has cancelled the tender for the ₹60 lakh renovation of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta's official residence, news agency PTI said, quoting officials.

The tender for renovation of Gupta's residence has been cancelled for ‘administrative reasons,’ the capital's Public Works Department informed the Delhi government on July 9.

The tender was for electrical work, including the installation of 14 air conditioners, TVs worth ₹9 lakh and light fittings worth an additional ₹6 lakh.

The CM had been allotted two bungalows on Raj Niwas Marg by PWD - one for her residence and one for a camp office. She inaugurated her camp office last week.

Rekha Gupta, a first-time MLA, was picked as Chief Minister of Delhi after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won the assembly election in February. Gupta was allotted an official bungalow on Raj Niwas Marg in Delhi's Civil Lines area in June, about 100 days after being sworn in as CM.

Gupta had decided against living in the the bungalow occupied by former Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal - on 6, Flag Staff Road in the same area. The bungalow had become a political tool after the BJP accused Kejriwal of overspending on its renovation. The BJP had dubbed the house a 'sheeshmahal' during the election campaign.

