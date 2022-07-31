aVeteran Odia and Bengali Singer Nirmala Mishra passed away in the early hours of Sunday after suffering a massive heart attack at her residence, reported news Agency PTI quoting a senior doctor.

Mishra(81), a recipient of Balakrushna Das Award, had long been battling age-related ailments.

“She suffered a massive heart attack around 12.05 am and was taken to the nearest nursing home, where the singer was declared dead," the doctor told PTI.

Born in 1938 in West Bengal’s South 24 Parganas district, Mishra is a recipient of the Sangeet Sudhakar Balakrushna Das Award, which was conferred on the singer for her lifetime contribution to Odia music.

Her melodies in the bengali language include ‘Eamon Ekta Jhinuk’, ‘Bolo to Arshi’ and ‘Eai Banglar Mati Te’.

Some audience favorite songs in the Odia language are 'Nida Bhara Raati Madhu Jhara Janha' and 'Mo Mana Beena Ra Taare’.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has expressed grief over the demise of the veteran singer.

According to reports, The singer's body will be taken to Rabindra Sadan around 11 am for her fans and admirers to pay their last respect.

With inputs from PTI