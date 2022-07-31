Renowned Bengali Singer Nirmala Mishra passes away in Kolkata1 min read . Updated: 31 Jul 2022, 12:35 PM IST
Renowned Bengali Singer Nirmala Mishra's body will be taken to Rabindra Sadan for her fans and admirers to pay their last respects
aVeteran Odia and Bengali Singer Nirmala Mishra passed away in the early hours of Sunday after suffering a massive heart attack at her residence, reported news Agency PTI quoting a senior doctor.