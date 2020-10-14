Renowned Kuchipudi exponent Sobha Naidu dies in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Renowned Kuchipudi exponent Sobha Naidu, a recipient of Padma Shri and numerous other awards, passed away here on Wednesday.

Naidu, who was in her sixties, was undergoing treatment at a private hospital and the end came around 0100 hours on Wednesday, sources close to her said. Sobha Naidu's major achievements include choreography and presentation of Ballets Vipranarayana, Kalyana Srinivasam and many others in which she was the main protagonist and donned various roles like Satyabhama, Devadevaki, Padmavathi, Mohini, Sai Baba, and Goddess Parvati which won her great appreciation.

As a Guru (teacher), she trained a number of students from India and abroad.

Her performances have also won accolades in foreign countries.

She has presented a series of performances at different venues in the US and also performed in countries, including the U.K.

Besides the Padma Shri, she received a number of awards, including from the Andhra Pradesh government and several reputed organisations.

Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan and Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed grief and sadness. In a statement, the Governor said Sobha Naidu mastered the technique of Kuchipudi and played lead roles in dance-dramas at a very young age.

Her performance in the roles of Satyabhama and Padmavati were well acclaimed, he recalled. The Chief Minister said the dancer rendered great service to Kuchipudi. Her solo performances and also ballets won worldwide acclaim, he added.

Telugu Desam Party president N Chandrababu Naidu and Jana Sena president K Pawan Kalyan also mourned her death.

Chandrababu said Sobha Naidu enhanced the glory of Indian classical art through her Kuchipudi performances.

Pawan Kalyan said her death was a loss to the Telugu art field. Her services to Kuchipudi would be ever remembered

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao mourned the death of Sobha Naidu and recalled that she was an outstanding exponent of Kuchipudi, known for portrayal of Satyabhama and Padmavathi.

He conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family, an official release said.

