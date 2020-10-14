Renowned Kuchipudi exponent Sobha Naidu dies in Hyderabad

Naidu, who was in her sixties, was undergoing treatment at a private hospital and the end came around 0100 hours on Wednesday, sources close to her said. Sobha Naidu's major achievements include choreography and presentation of Ballets Vipranarayana, Kalyana Srinivasam and many others in which she was the main protagonist and donned various roles like Satyabhama, Devadevaki, Padmavathi, Mohini, Sai Baba, and Goddess Parvati which won her great appreciation.