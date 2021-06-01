OPEN APP
Noted lawyer Mahesh Jethmalani on Sunday said he has been nominated to Rajya Sabha.

"I have been intimated about my nomination to Rajya Sabha," Jethmalani told PTI.

His father Ram Jethmalani, a renowned lawyer who fought several high-profile cases, was also a Rajya Sabha member.

Mahesh Jethmalani's nomination came days after two seats in the nominated category became vacant -- Swapan Dasgupta resigned from the upper house in March this year after the BJP fielded him as a candidate in the West Bengal assembly elections and Raghunath Mohapatra succumbed to COVID-19 earlier this month.

The President, on advice of the Centre, can nominate 12 members to Rajya Sabha.

The nominated members are drawn from fields such as literature, science, sports, art, and social service.

