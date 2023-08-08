Renowned Malayalam director, screenwriter Siddique Ismail dies after heart attack1 min read 08 Aug 2023, 10:03 PM IST
- Siddique suffered a heart attack on Monday morning while he was still under treatment at a hospital for liver-related ailments.
Renowned Malayalam director and screenwriter Siddique Ismail suffered a heart attack and has passed away, reported The Hindu on 8 August.
Renowned Malayalam director and screenwriter Siddique Ismail suffered a heart attack and has passed away, reported The Hindu on 8 August.
According to the report, Siddique suffered a heart attack on Monday morning while he was still under treatment at a hospital for liver-related ailments.
According to the report, Siddique suffered a heart attack on Monday morning while he was still under treatment at a hospital for liver-related ailments.
As per details, Siddique, 69, was admitted to a private hospital – Amrita Hospital – in Kochi on 10 July 2023, for treatment related to pneumonia and respiratory issues. On 6 August, he suffered a heart attack.
As per details, Siddique, 69, was admitted to a private hospital – Amrita Hospital – in Kochi on 10 July 2023, for treatment related to pneumonia and respiratory issues. On 6 August, he suffered a heart attack.
He was known for making movies like Friends (2001), Engal Anna (2004), Sadhu Miranda (2008), Kaalavan (2011), and Bhaskar Oru Rascal (2018), reported microcrow.com.
He was known for making movies like Friends (2001), Engal Anna (2004), Sadhu Miranda (2008), Kaalavan (2011), and Bhaskar Oru Rascal (2018), reported microcrow.com.
His final directorial venture was the 2020 action thriller film Big Brother, which starred Mohanlal, Arbaaz Khan, Anoop Menon, and Honey Rose.
His final directorial venture was the 2020 action thriller film Big Brother, which starred Mohanlal, Arbaaz Khan, Anoop Menon, and Honey Rose.
As per details, reported by Indian Express, his mortal remains will be kept at Kadavanthra’s Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium from 9 am to 11:30 am. Following this, it will be kept at his residence for people to pay their homage. The funeral will be held at 6 pm on Wednesday, the report added.
As per details, reported by Indian Express, his mortal remains will be kept at Kadavanthra’s Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium from 9 am to 11:30 am. Following this, it will be kept at his residence for people to pay their homage. The funeral will be held at 6 pm on Wednesday, the report added.
Condoling his demise, Dulquer Salmaan wrote on Instagram, “The gentlest soul. The kindest human. A gifted writer/director. The most incredible humor hiding behind his soft demeanour. He gave us some of the most iconic films. Part of our pop culture and referred to in our everyday conversations. This is an immeasurable loss. Prayers and strength to Siddique Sirs family and loved ones."
Condoling his demise, Dulquer Salmaan wrote on Instagram, “The gentlest soul. The kindest human. A gifted writer/director. The most incredible humor hiding behind his soft demeanour. He gave us some of the most iconic films. Part of our pop culture and referred to in our everyday conversations. This is an immeasurable loss. Prayers and strength to Siddique Sirs family and loved ones."
Basil Joseph posted on Instagram, “Thank you for the endless moments of happiness you’ve gifted us. Rest in peace sir. #LegendOfLaughter"
Basil Joseph posted on Instagram, “Thank you for the endless moments of happiness you’ve gifted us. Rest in peace sir. #LegendOfLaughter"
Kunchako Boban shared on Instagram, “Bidding adieu to…The Godfather of Humour!!……Siddique Ikka…..We lost one of the greatest Hitmakers and moreover a genuine Human being. The love and respect that he has given for my family be cherished forever. Prayers for his soul and joining the family for their loss🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼."
Kunchako Boban shared on Instagram, “Bidding adieu to…The Godfather of Humour!!……Siddique Ikka…..We lost one of the greatest Hitmakers and moreover a genuine Human being. The love and respect that he has given for my family be cherished forever. Prayers for his soul and joining the family for their loss🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼."
While Manju Warrier took to Instagram and wrote, “The moments of laughter you’ve gifted us will always remain. Adieu to one of my favourites! #RIP," Indrajith shared, “Thank you for the innumerable laughs and onscreen moments. One of the gentlest souls I have ever known. You will be missed. RIP Siddique Sir! 💔"
While Manju Warrier took to Instagram and wrote, “The moments of laughter you’ve gifted us will always remain. Adieu to one of my favourites! #RIP," Indrajith shared, “Thank you for the innumerable laughs and onscreen moments. One of the gentlest souls I have ever known. You will be missed. RIP Siddique Sir! 💔"
The noted director is survived by his wife Sajitha and three grown children.
The noted director is survived by his wife Sajitha and three grown children.