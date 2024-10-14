Renowned Marathi actor Atul Parchure, who acted with SRK and Salman Khan, passes away

Renowned Marathi actor Atul Parchure has passed away at the age of 57. The cause of his death has not yet been disclosed. Parchure was a beloved figure in the Marathi film and theatre industries, while also making a notable mark in Bollywood. He appeared in popular films like Shah Rukh Khan's Billu, Salman Khan's Partner, and Ajay Devgn's All The Best.
(To be updated)
