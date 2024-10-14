Renowned Marathi actor Atul Parchure has passed away at the age of 57. The cause of his death has not yet been disclosed. Parchure was a beloved figure in the Marathi film and theatre industries, while also making a notable mark in Bollywood. He appeared in popular films like Shah Rukh Khan's Billu, Salman Khan's Partner, and Ajay Devgn's All The Best.

