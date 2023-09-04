‘Renting my 2 BHK in Indiranagar,' viral Bengaluru man's rent hike sparks meme trend1 min read 04 Sep 2023, 12:33 PM IST
Landlord in Bengaluru posts property for rent on social media, raises rent suddenly, sparking meme frenzy. Apologizes.
In the lively city of Bengaluru, it's a common occurrence to witness local residents using social media platforms to search for potential tenants.
Another username @aakancvedi tweeted a meme for renting the Hyderabad property.
Reacting to the deluge of memes, @Bharath_MG opted to remove his original posts and post a new one, accompanied by an apology. “I never expected so many responses to my rental tweet! They were mostly love, with a bit of hate mixed in for increasing the rent. Really sorry about that!" He also pledged not to raise the rent after entering into a rental agreement.