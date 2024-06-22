Renukaswamy murder case: Darshan Thoogudeepa sent to judicial custody till July 4

Actor Darshan Thoogudeepa and others have been sent to judicial custody till July 4, 2023. A court in Bengaluru remanded Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa to judicial custody in the Renukaswamy murder case.

The Bengaluru Economical Offences Special Court passed the order in the Renukaswamy murder case, also remanding the accomplices of Darshan Thoogudeepa – Vinay, Pradosh and Dhanaraj – to judicial custody till July 4.

The actor, Darshan Thoogudeepa, was in the police custody since June 11.

Thirteen other accused, including the actor's friend Pavithra Gowda, were remanded to 14 days' judicial custody two days ago.

A total of 17 people are accused in the murder case. Police have arrested Darshan along with Gowda and 15 others in connection with the Renukaswamy murder case.

According to police sources, Renukaswamy, a fan of the actor, had sent obscene messages to Pavithra Gowda, which enraged Darshan, allegedly leading to his murder.

Renukaswamy was abducted from Chitradurga on June 8 and was tortured to death allegedly by the actor and his aides. As part of the investigation, police sources said, they are contemplating on approaching social media giant Meta to retrieve data related to messages shared by Renukaswamy on his Instagram post, which has been deleted.

On June 21, it was revealed that actor Pavithra Gowda, a prime accused in the Renukaswamy murder case, had beaten up the victim with her slippers, according to a recent remand note presented by the police in court.

Police have seized the slipper, clothes, materials and other documents connected to actor Darshan Thoogudeepa, also accused in the murder, from Pavithra’s house. Darshan’s gang member Dhanaraj alias Raja, who is accused number nine in the case, had allegedly given Renukaswamy electric shocks. Police seized an ‘Electric Shock Torch’ from his house.