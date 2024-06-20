BREAKING NEWS
Renukaswamy murder case: Kannada actor Darshan's police custody extended by 2 days
- The Bengaluru court on Thursday extended the police custody of Kannada actor Darshan in Renukaswamy murder case.
The Bengaluru court on Thursday extended by two days the police custody of Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa in Renukaswamy murder case.
A total 17 people, including Darshan and his friend Pavithra Gowda, are accused in the murder case.
Renukaswamy, a fan of the actor, had sent obscene messages to Pavithra Gowda. Following which, Renukaswamy was allegedly murdered.
His body was found near a storm-water drain next to an apartment in Sumanahalli here on June 9.
