Renukaswamy murder case: Kannada actor Darshan's police custody extended by 2 days
BREAKING NEWS

Renukaswamy murder case: Kannada actor Darshan's police custody extended by 2 days

Livemint

  • The Bengaluru court on Thursday extended the police custody of Kannada actor Darshan in Renukaswamy murder case.

Actor Darshan, currently in police custody, is an accused in the murder of S Renukaswamy.

The Bengaluru court on Thursday extended by two days the police custody of Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa in Renukaswamy murder case.

A total 17 people, including Darshan and his friend Pavithra Gowda, are accused in the murder case.

Renukaswamy, a fan of the actor, had sent obscene messages to Pavithra Gowda. Following which, Renukaswamy was allegedly murdered.

His body was found near a storm-water drain next to an apartment in Sumanahalli here on June 9.

