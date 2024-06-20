The Bengaluru court on Thursday extended by two days the police custody of Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa in Renukaswamy murder case. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A total 17 people, including Darshan and his friend Pavithra Gowda, are accused in the murder case.

Renukaswamy, a fan of the actor, had sent obscene messages to Pavithra Gowda. Following which, Renukaswamy was allegedly murdered. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

His body was found near a storm-water drain next to an apartment in Sumanahalli here on June 9.

