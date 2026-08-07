Renukaswamy murder case: More trouble for Kannada superstar Darshan? One accused offers ‘full and truthful disclosure’

Renukaswamy murder case: In the latest development in the Renukaswamy murder case involving Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa, an accused has approached the court seeking permission to become an approver. Accused No. 14, Pradosh S, has offered 'full and truthful disclosure' of the alleged murder of the 33-year-old Renukaswamy.

New update in Renukaswamy murder case Renukaswamy, who was a resident of Chitradurga, was found dead near a stormwater drain in Bengaluru's Kamakshipalya area on 9 June 2024.

According to ANI, Pradosh, one of the accused, has filed an 11-page application before the 59th City Civil and Sessions Court (CCH-59) on Thursday under Section 307 of the CrPC.

What did the accused say In his petition, Pradosh offered a "full and truthful disclosure" in the case, including the alleged murder, the disposal of evidence, and the alleged roles of all co-accused.

Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) Prasanna P Kumar submitted a memo to the court giving the prosecution's consent to grant Pradosh approver status, the report added. As per the SPP, the pardon could be given if Pradosh meets all legal conditions and makes a full confession.

In the same petition, Pradosh also requested that he be transferred to a separate cell at Parappana Agrahara Central Prison, away from other co-accused in the case, including actor Darshan. He cited concerns like intimidation or pressure if he remains lodged with the other accused, as per ANI.

During the latest hearing, co-accused Ravi Shankar (A8) and Vinay (A10)'s legal aids reportedly told the court that their clients are also ready to file fresh pleas, seeking approver status.

Also Read | Actor Darshan arrested in Renukaswamy murder case after SC cancels his bail

Darshan's lawyer on approver status On the other hand, Darshan's senior advocate Harshmath Pasha has seemingly opposed the application, arguing that the defence was not provided copies of the applications and hence submitted that a pardon cannot be granted without following due procedure and recording of statements.

Following the arguments from all sides, the court has reserved its order on Pradosh's petition. The order is likely to be out on Monday, 10 August 2026, reported ANI.

Also Read | Supreme Court cancels bail granted to actor Darshan in Renukaswamy murder case

Revisit the alleged murder case For the unversed, Renukaswamy was an alleged fan of actor Darshan. Reportedly, he was murdered in June 2024.

According to multiple reports, Renukaswamy was held in a shed in Bengaluru for three days and tortured before his death. Later, his dead body was recovered from a drain.