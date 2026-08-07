Renukaswamy murder case: More trouble for Kannada superstar Darshan? One accused offers ‘full and truthful disclosure’

Renukaswamy murder case: In the latest development in the Renukaswamy murder case involving Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa, an accused has approached the court seeking permission to become an approver. Accused No. 14, Pradosh S, has offered 'full and truthful disclosure' of the alleged murder of the 33-year-old Renukaswamy.

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New update in Renukaswamy murder case Renukaswamy, who was a resident of Chitradurga, was found dead near a stormwater drain in Bengaluru's Kamakshipalya area on 9 June 2024.

According to ANI, Pradosh, one of the accused, has filed an 11-page application before the 59th City Civil and Sessions Court (CCH-59) on Thursday under Section 307 of the CrPC.

What did the accused say In his petition, Pradosh offered a "full and truthful disclosure" in the case, including the alleged murder, the disposal of evidence, and the alleged roles of all co-accused.

Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) Prasanna P Kumar submitted a memo to the court giving the prosecution's consent to grant Pradosh approver status, the report added. As per the SPP, the pardon could be given if Pradosh meets all legal conditions and makes a full confession.

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In the same petition, Pradosh also requested that he be transferred to a separate cell at Parappana Agrahara Central Prison, away from other co-accused in the case, including actor Darshan. He cited concerns like intimidation or pressure if he remains lodged with the other accused, as per ANI.

During the latest hearing, co-accused Ravi Shankar (A8) and Vinay (A10)'s legal aids reportedly told the court that their clients are also ready to file fresh pleas, seeking approver status.

Also Read | Actor Darshan arrested in Renukaswamy murder case after SC cancels his bail

Darshan's lawyer on approver status On the other hand, Darshan's senior advocate Harshmath Pasha has seemingly opposed the application, arguing that the defence was not provided copies of the applications and hence submitted that a pardon cannot be granted without following due procedure and recording of statements.

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Following the arguments from all sides, the court has reserved its order on Pradosh's petition. The order is likely to be out on Monday, 10 August 2026, reported ANI.

Also Read | Supreme Court cancels bail granted to actor Darshan in Renukaswamy murder case

Revisit the alleged murder case For the unversed, Renukaswamy was an alleged fan of actor Darshan. Reportedly, he was murdered in June 2024.

According to multiple reports, Renukaswamy was held in a shed in Bengaluru for three days and tortured before his death. Later, his dead body was recovered from a drain.

Multiple people were arrested in connection with the death case, including Darshan, who is currently out on bail.

About the Author Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More ✕ Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.



With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.



Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.



Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.



Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.

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