’Renukaswamy sent obscene messages to Pavithra Gowda’: Police make ‘watertight’ chargesheet against Darshan, others

  • In connection with the gruesome murder of Renukaswamy, the fan of actor Darshan, Bengaluru Police on Wednesday filed 3991-page chargesheet.

Livemint
Updated4 Sep 2024, 05:46 PM IST
Actor Darshan, currently in police custody, is an accused in the murder of Renukaswamy.
Actor Darshan, currently in police custody, is an accused in the murder of Renukaswamy.(HT_PRINT)

Making a 'watertight' case, Bengaluru Police on Thursday filed 3991-page chargesheet in Renukaswamy murder case involving Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa and his friend Pavithra Gowda.

The chargesheet mentions that actor Darshan's fan Renukaswamy had sent obscene photo and derogatory messages to Pavithra Gowda for believing she was destroying the actor's family life, said reports.

Bengaluru Police also submitted several photographs from crime scene, forensic reports of bloodstains on Darshan's clothes, Pavithra's footwear and circumstantial evidence in a chargesheet submitted to the 24th Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate court. Police said that it was a massive investigation.

What’s in the Chargesheet?

The 3991-page chargesheet comprises of seven volumes and 10 files.

231 witness statements and technical and electronic evidence.

What CP B Dayananda said?

Bengaluru Police Commissioner B Dayananda said that a ‘watertight’ chargesheet was prepared after probing all aspects related to the case.

We have arrested 17 people in this case who are in judicial custody. There are three direct eye witnesses.

27 witnesses have given their statements before the court and other witnesses have recorded their statements before the police.

Several materials pertaining to the investigation, were sent to Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) in Bengaluru and Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) in Hyderabad.

56 police officers are among the witnesses in the case.

What did Police statement say?

The police said that the chargesheet against the 17 accused has been filed on the basis of the accounts of eye-witnesses, circumstantial, technical, scientific and other evidence collected by the investigators, reported PTI.

The evidence collected has been submitted to the court under section 173 (8) of CrPC (Code of Criminal Procedure), which gives unrestrained right to the investigating agency for further probe.

Where are Darshan and Pavithra lodged?

Accused Darshan Thoogudeepa, his friend Pavithra Gowda and 15 others, are currently under judicial custody in different prisons in the state.

 

How was Renukaswamy's murder executed?

Pavithra had instigated Darshan to punish Renukaswamy.

On June 9, the body of Renukaswamy, a resident of Lakshmi Venkateshwara Layout, was found near a stormwater drain next to an apartment in Sumanahalli.

He was called to the location on the pretext that Darshan wanted to meet him. A member of Darshan's fan club from Chitradurga had brought him to a shed in R R Nagar.

Renukaswamy was allegedly tortured and murdered. Darshan beat him with a belt.

According to the post-mortem report, Renukaswamy died due to shock and haemorrhage as a result of multiple blunt injuries.

First Published:4 Sep 2024, 05:46 PM IST
Business NewsNewsIndia’Renukaswamy sent obscene messages to Pavithra Gowda’: Police make ‘watertight’ chargesheet against Darshan, others

