Reopening India1 min read . Updated: 01 Jun 2020, 01:22 AM IST
The government has allowed a phased relaxation of curbs, limiting the lockdown to only containment zones till 30 June
The government has allowed a phased relaxation of curbs, limiting the lockdown to only containment zones till 30 June
The government has allowed a phased relaxation of curbs, limiting the lockdown to only containment zones till 30 June. Here’s a look at what services and establishments open from when, and the key risks and the likely economic impact of the Centre’s move
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated