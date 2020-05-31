The number of people infected by the novel coronavirus worldwide has passed 6 million. US remains the worst affected, followed by Brazil and Russia. The pandemic has forced US President Donald Trump to postpone the G7 summit in Washington, and he said he plans to hold it in September, and expand the list of countries invited to include Australia, Russia, South Korea and India. For the rest of the news you need to know in five minutes, here’s Mint Lite.

Risk and relief with re-opening

Restrictions are to be lifted from 8 June, easing the squeeze on the economy, but governments will face new challenges as the over-two-month lockdown only slowed the spread of the virus, without effectively flattening the curve. The caseload in India has crossed 1.8 lakh; other countries opening up have seen a clear drop in cases. Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh have extended lockdowns till the end of June. Three leading medical professional organizations have submitted a statement to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, criticising the government’s handling of the pandemic and recommending that the nationwide lockdown be replaced with cluster-specific restrictions based on epidemiological assessment. They said the emerging evidence indicates that covid-19 worsened health inequities, and that community transmission could have been avoided if the government had allowed migrants to return home before lockdown.

Why US WHO exit is bad for global health

Over the weekend, US President Donald Trump said US was withdrawing from World Health Organization, after two months of criticizing the UN body for its handling of the pandemic. While there’s still debate about whether the US president can pull out without Congressional approval, he can indefinitely freeze funding to WHO, effectively crippling its functioning during a global health crisis. US is WHO’s biggest funder, contributing about $450 million in membership dues and for specific programmes. If the pull-out goes through, the impact could be far-reaching—the immediate one is to a united response to the pandemic, which is essential not only in the search for a vaccine but also to prevent spread. US also funds WHO programmes for polio eradication, tuberculosis, HIV, malaria and vaccine-preventable diseases such as measles, and emergency health operations. If these initiatives shrink, global health will suffer.

Covid puts brakes on EV sales

The immediate impact of covid-19 on the automobile industry has been a crash in sales. Optimists though are of the opinion that fears about spread of infection could create a new set of customers who want to avoid public transport. There’s one thing they all agree on, however—growth of electric cars will falter, mainly on account of the price. Even for petrol and diesel cars, vehicles under $10,000 account for 68% of car sales in India. EV car pricing cannot match internal combustion engines yet because the battery cost is still high. In India, electric two-wheelers have always done better than cars; sales jumped over 20% in FY2020 compared to the previous year. For more on the effect of covid-19 on EV startups, read Startup Inc.





Spain Move Puts UBI In Focus

Spain has introduced basic monthly income to counter the impact of coronavirus on individuals and families. It will pay between $512 and $1,126 a month as guaranteed income to people. The move is expected to benefit 2.3 million people—and has restarted debates in Europe and US, where jobless claims are rising, about the need for universal basic income schemes at a time when poverty threatens millions and economies are shrinking. UBI was a debate point during the 2019 election here, with Congress’ Rahul Gandhi promising it. Canada, Namibia and Finland have experimented with it; Alaska, US, provides an annual payout; Madhya Pradesh did a pilot project in 2010. The idea is to raise people to a basic standard of living and the Finnish experiment showed people felt lower levels of insecurity, but the problem for most governments is the cost of such a scheme.





Competitive sport makes slow return

After a three-month shutdown, competitive sports will restart in UK on Monday without spectators and with a lengthy set of rules to keep elite sportspersons safe. The new guidelines were released over the weekend, and the first event is set to be a horse race in Newmarket. Premier League football is likely to start from 17 June, with the preparations in full swing and new rules being finalised. Cricket remains suspended until August, and rugby clubs hope to resume training from 8 June. In Sri Lanka, a select group of cricketers will return to training on Monday, amid efforts to restart the game after the shutdown since March. Sri Lanka are preparing to host India for a limited-overs series in July, though India is yet to make a decision on international travel. South Africa has also allowed playing of professional non-contact sport this past weekend. Some countries such as South Korea and Germany have already been playing tournaments without audiences.

