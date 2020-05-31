Mint Lite | Reopening India, WHO's health, UBI in Spain and other news to know

Over the weekend, US President Donald Trump said US was withdrawing from World Health Organization, after two months of criticizing the UN body for its handling of the pandemic. While there’s still debate about whether the US president can pull out without Congressional approval, he can indefinitely freeze funding to WHO, effectively crippling its functioning during a global health crisis. US is WHO’s biggest funder, contributing about $450 million in membership dues and for specific programmes. If the pull-out goes through, the impact could be far-reaching—the immediate one is to a united response to the pandemic, which is essential not only in the search for a vaccine but also to prevent spread. US also funds WHO programmes for polio eradication, tuberculosis, HIV, malaria and vaccine-preventable diseases such as measles, and emergency health operations. If these initiatives shrink, global health will suffer.