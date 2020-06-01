Subscribe
Reopening India
Phased relaxation of curbs has been allowed from 8 June

Reopening India

1 min read . 01:22 AM IST Livemint

The government has allowed a phased relaxation of curbs, limiting the lockdown to only containment zones till 30 June

The government has allowed a phased relaxation of curbs, limiting the lockdown to only containment zones till 30 June. Here’s a look at what services and establishments open from when, and the key risks and the likely economic impact of the Centre’s move

The government has allowed a phased relaxation of curbs, limiting the lockdown to only containment zones till 30 June. Here’s a look at what services and establishments open from when, and the key risks and the likely economic impact of the Centre’s move

View Full Image
Graphic: Sarvesh Kumar Sharma/Mint
View Full Image
Graphic: Sarvesh Kumar Sharma/Mint
Click here to enlarge graphic

