Repeated attempts being made to bring bilateral issues into SCO agenda: PM Modi

NEW DELHI: Differences between India and Pakistan over their bilateral Kashmir dispute spilled out into the Eurasian Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) grouping forum on Tuesday with New Delhi seeking respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity while Islamabad criticized unilateral efforts to change the status of disputed regions.

The summit of the eight member Council of Heads of State of the SCO took place via video link and brought together the leaders of India, Pakistan and China besides hosts Russia and leaders of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. This was the first time where Prime Minister Narendra Modi was sharing a platform with Chinese president Xi Jinping after tensions between the two countries rose in early May when India discovered intrusions by Chinese troops into Indian territory.

Referring to connectivity initiatives among SCO member nations, Modi said: "India believes that to enhance connectivity it is important that we move forward while respecting one another's sovereignty and territorial integrity."

The comment can be seen as a swipe against Pakistan and China. A strand of China’s ambitious Belt and Road infrastructure initiative is the China-Pakistan-Economic-Corridor (CPEC) that runs through Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK). India has in the past protested that projects under the CPEC umbrella in PoK violates its sovereignty but New Delhi’s complaints have fallen on deaf ears. They also come amid relentless efforts by Pakistan to draw international attention to the Kashmir dispute with India and against the backdrop of the India-China border faceoff in eastern Ladakh entering its seventh month.

Modi also slammed what he described were attempts to "unnecessarily" bring bilateral issues to the SCO forum in violation of the grouping's foundational principles – a reference to Pakistan’s propensity to raise the Kashmir issue at all international fora including the SCO meet on Tuesday.

"India has always been resolute in working in sync with principles laid out in the SCO charter. But it is unfortunate that there have been repeated efforts to unnecessarily bring bilateral issues in the SCO agenda which is in violation of the SCO spirit," Modi said.

Referring to covid-19 pandemic, Modi said India will use its capacities in production and distribution of vaccines to help fight the pandemic. India’s pharmaceutical industry had sent essential medicines to over 150 countries, he said, an illustration of what India was capable of.

As countries were observing 75 years of the establishment of the United Nations, there were expectations of fundamental changes in the world body that could make it more effective, Modi said. Reformed multilateralism that is illustrative of current realities was what was needed, he said. India was to join the UN Security Council as a non-permanent member in 2021, Modi said seeking support from all SCO members for India’s efforts to make the UN more representative.

In his comments, Pakistan’s prime minister Imran Khan lauded the CPEC as an attempt to enhance connectivity in the Eurasian region. Khan also praised China’s attempts to help Pakistan address the challenge posed by the pandemic. The SCO was created to maintain stability in Eurasian region, he said. On the 75th anniversary of the UN, Khan said all countries should observe the principles of the UN including non aggression, non use of the threat of force and the people’s right for self determination – the last an indirect reference to Kashmir. UN Security Council resolutions must be respected, he said including those seeking the resolution of outstanding issues. Unilateral efforts to change the status of disputed region must be rejected, he said in a reference to India revoking article 370 of its constitution to integrate the region of Kashmir under its administration more closely with the rest of the country.

In his remarks, Chinese President Xi Jinping said that SCO members should deepen mutual trust and resolve disputes and differences through dialogue and consultations. History had shown that good neighbourly friendship will go beyond a beggar-thy-neighbour approach, mutually beneficial cooperation will take over the zero-sum game and multilateralism will prevail over unilateralism, PTI said.

"We need to deepen solidarity and mutual trust and resolve disputes and differences through dialogue and consultations," Xi said adding: “We need to act on the vision of common, comprehensive and sustainable security, address all forms of threats and challenges effectively and foster a sound security atmosphere in our region."

To fight the covid-19 pandemic, it was necessary to strengthen prevention and control efforts by countries, support each other's fight against the epidemic, and further promote exchanges and cooperation in such areas as epidemic surveillance, scientific research, disease prevention and treatment, Xi said.

The covid-19 pandemic first surfaced in China late last year before it spread across the world sickening millions and causing tens of thousands of deaths.

