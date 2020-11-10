Repeated attempts being made to bring bilateral issues into SCO agenda: PM Modi

In his comments, Pakistan’s prime minister Imran Khan lauded the CPEC as an attempt to enhance connectivity in the Eurasian region. Khan also praised China’s attempts to help Pakistan address the challenge posed by the pandemic. The SCO was created to maintain stability in Eurasian region, he said. On the 75th anniversary of the UN, Khan said all countries should observe the principles of the UN including non aggression, non use of the threat of force and the people’s right for self determination – the last an indirect reference to Kashmir. UN Security Council resolutions must be respected, he said including those seeking the resolution of outstanding issues. Unilateral efforts to change the status of disputed region must be rejected, he said in a reference to India revoking article 370 of its constitution to integrate the region of Kashmir under its administration more closely with the rest of the country.