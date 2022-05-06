Report on controversial plan to redraw J&K boundaries out. See details here

Despite facing flak, the three-member commission signed its final report on Thursday. The new seats have been carved out in six districts -- Doda, Kishtwar, Samba, Rajouri, Kathua and Udhampur. With the addition, Doda, Kishtwar and Samba will now have three seats each, Udhampur four, Rajouri five and Kathua six constituencies.

