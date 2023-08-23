AMR risk surged after pandemic: study

NEW DELHI : The number of reported antimicrobial resistance (AMR) cases spiked more than 4.5 times from 25,833 in 2017 to 119,686 till December last year, a report by the health ministry showed.

AMR is recognized by the World Health Organization as one of the top 10 global public health threats.

The data indicated a rise in such resistance in India as antibiotics have started to fail in patients, resulting in a public health threat. Alarmingly, the indiscriminate use of antibiotics during the covid-19 pandemic increased the risk of AMR.

The report said E. coli was the most common bacteria, accounting for 33% of AMR cases in 2022. The majority of the reported cases taken were from urine samples (43%).

The data has been generated by the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) as a part of an annual AMR surveillance exercise. The report covers 2022 and includes data from 36 medical colleges in 27 States/UTs among different groups of admitted patients, including those visiting OPDs and emergency departments.

Almost a third of the patients were 36-60 years old but some patients were as young as under five years of age. About 66% of antimicrobial susceptibility testing (AST) data was reported from the reproductive age group of 15-64.

“Over the past four years, there has been a gradual increase in the number of reported isolates, rising from 25,833 in 2017 to 119,686 during the current data reporting period.

Escherichia coli (E. coli) remains the most commonly isolated pathogen, accounting for 33% of the AMR surveillance data in 2022 followed by followed by Klebsiella species (20%), S. aureus (15%), Pseudomonas species (12%), Acinetobacter species (10%) Enterococcus species (9%) and Salmonella enterica serovar Typhi and Paratyphi (0.4 %)," said the NCDC report.

“Over half of the priority pathogens (56%) were isolated from in-patient wards, where E. coli was the most frequently isolated pathogen from in-patient (31%), outpatient (42%), and emergency settings (32%), consistent with the previous year’s report.

There was an increase in the proportion of Vancomycin-resistant Enterococcus spp. (VRE) isolated from blood cultures (13%) in the year 2022," it said.

The report suggests that increasing AMR to antibiotics poses a serious threat since no new drugs are in the pipeline.

Combating AMR requires urgent multisectoral, and multipronged strategies with focused measures on infection prevention and promoting judicious use of antibiotics.

According to The Lancet, AMR was responsible for 1.27 million deaths worldwide in 2019. As per reports, neonatal and elderly deaths are the highest in India due to AMR and it is one of the important areas of discussion for the G20 working group on health.

Queries sent to the ministry of health seeking comment on the story did not elicit a response.