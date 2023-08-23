AMR risk surged after pandemic: study

AMR risk surged after pandemic: study2 min read 23 Aug 2023, 10:40 PM IST
AMR is recognized by the World Health Organization as one of the top 10 global public health threats. The data indicated a rise in such resistance in India as antibiotics have started to fail in patients, resulting in a public health threat.
NEW DELHI : The number of reported antimicrobial resistance (AMR) cases spiked more than 4.5 times from 25,833 in 2017 to 119,686 till December last year, a report by the health ministry showed.
