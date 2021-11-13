News circulating on social media about damage and vandalisation of a mosque in Tripura is fake and complete misrepresentation of facts, said Union home ministry on Saturday.

The ministry also said that no report of simple or grievous injury or rape or death of any person in any such incidents in Tripura as alleged in some social media posts.

“There is no reported case of damage of the structure of any mosque in Tripura in the recent past and that people should maintain calm and should not be misguided by such fake reports," said the ministry.

"There have been news reports that have been circulating that a mosque in Kakraban area of Gomati district in Tripura has been damaged and vandalised. These news reports are fake and are a complete misrepresentation of facts," it added.

The home ministry said the mosque in Dargabazar area of Kakraban has not been damaged and the Tripura Police in Gomati district is working to maintain peace and tranquillity.

It said that in Maharashtra, there have been reports of violence and unsavoury statements that are aimed at disturbing peace and harmony based on fake news regarding Tripura.

"This is very concerning and it is urged that peace is maintained at all costs," it said.

The home ministry made it clear that there is no reported case of damage of the structure of any mosque in Tripura in the recent past.

"There is no report of simple or grievous injury or rape or death of any person in these incidents as alleged in some social media posts," it said.

Violence in Maharashtra

Maharashtra's Amravati city has imposed a four-day curfew and suspended internet services for three days after violence erupted during a Bandh.

People are not allowed to step out of their houses except for medical emergencies. Further, not more than five people can gather at one place.

A mob hurled stones at shops during the Bandh (shut-down) allegedly organised by local BJP workers in protest against the rallies organized by Muslim organizations the day before to condemn the recent violence in Tripura, said a senior police official.

On Saturday morning, hundreds of people, many of them holding saffron flags in their hands and raising slogans, came out on streets in the Rajkamal Chowk area of the eastern Maharashtra city, located around 670 km from Mumbai.

Police have so far arrested 20 people and detained four others by registering 20 FIRs under various charges, including rioting, in connection with Friday's incidents.

With inputs from agencies.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.