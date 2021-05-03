The Health Ministry on Monday clarified that media reports alleging that the Centre has not placed any fresh order for Covid-19 vaccines are completely incorrect.

It is clarified that 100% advance of Rs. 1732.50 crore (after TDS Rs. 1699.50 cr) was released to Serum Institute of India (SII) on April 28 for 11 crore doses of Covishield vaccine during May, June and July, and was received by them on 28.04.2021. As on date, against the last order of 10 crore doses for supplies of Covishield vaccine, 8.74 crore doses have been delivered till May 3, the ministry said.

Serum Institute of India also endorsed the statement. SII said, ''We endorse this statement & the authenticity of the information. We have been working closely with the Government of India for the past year & thank it for its support. We remain committed to ramping up our vaccine production to save every life we can.''

Additionally, 100% advance of Rs. 787.50 crore (after TDS Rs. 772.50 cr) was released on 28.04.2021 to Bharat Biotech India Ltd (BBIL) for 05 crore Covaxin doses during May, June and July, and was received by them on 28.04.2021. As on date against the last order of 02 crore doses for supplies of Covaxin vaccine, 0.8813 crore doses have been delivered till 03.05.2021, health ministry said.

As of 2nd May 2021, Govt. of India has provided more 16.54 crore vaccine doses to States/UTs Free of Cost. More than 78 lakh doses are still available with the States/UTs to be administered. More than 56 Lakh doses in addition will be received by the States/UTs in the next 3 days.

Under the Liberalised Pricing & Accelerated National COVID-19 Vaccination Strategy, Govt of India would continue to procure its share of 50% of the monthly Central Drugs Laboratory (CDL) cleared vaccines & would continue to make it available to the State Govts totally free of cost as was being done earlier, it added.

