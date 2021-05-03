Reports of Centre not placing new order for Covid-19 vaccines incorrect: Govt

It is clarified that 100% advance of Rs. 1732.50 crore (after TDS Rs. 1699.50 cr) was released to Serum Institute of India (SII) on April 28 for 11 crore doses of Covishield vaccine during May, June and July, and was received by them on 28.04.2021. As on date, against the last order of 10 crore doses for supplies of Covishield vaccine, 8.74 crore doses have been delivered till May 3, the ministry said.

