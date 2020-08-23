New Delhi: Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala on Sunday said that reports of Sonia Gandhi resigning from the post of Congress interim president are false.

"Reports of Sonia Gandhi resigning from the post of Congress interim president are false," Surjewala told ANI.

Earlier in the day, Assam Congress president Ripun Bora said he reiterates his demand to Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi to give the leadership of the party to Rahul Gandhi as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scared only of him.

"In an earlier video conference with Congress president Sonia Gandhi and Rajya Sabha MPs, I categorically appealed to Sonia Gandhi at this moment to give the leadership of Congress party to Rahul Gandhi as Narendra Modi is scared only of Rahul Gandhi," Assam Congress president Ripun Bora told ANI.

Just before the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting is scheduled to be held on Monday, an internal dispute had emerged regarding "leadership" issues in the party.

Reportedly several senior Congress leaders have written to party interim president Sonia Gandhi raising a 5-Point Agenda to revive the party, emphasising the need for active leadership in the party and raising questions about the party's condition and direction, as well as demanding the election of the Congress Working Committee.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

