Indian paramilitary soldiers keep guard as Indian army convoy moves on the Srinagar- Ladakh highway at Gagangeer, (AP)
Reports of vacation of villages near LAC malicious: Indian Army

10 Sep 2020

Public Relations Officer, Defence, Tezpur suggested people of Arunachal Pradesh and Assam not to pay attention to the rumours.

Indian Army on Wednesday junked the media reports of villages being vacated near the Line of Actual Control (LAC) amid border tension and termed it malicious.

"The news of vacation of villages near LAC are fake and malicious. The public of Arunachal Pradesh & Assam are advised not to pay heed to such rumours and get all news confirmed by authorities before retweeting it," PRO, Defence, Tezpur tweeted.

The clarification came after some media reports said that villagers near the McMahon Line in Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh have vacated their villages amid border tension at the India-China border in Ladakh.

India recently outflanked China by taking control of strategic height near Pangong lake's southern bank. It thwarted an attempt by the Chinese army to transgress into Indian areas near the southern bank of Pangong Tso near Chushul in Ladakh.

India and China have been engaged in a standoff since April-May over the transgressions by the Chinese Army in multiple areas including the Finger area, Galwan Valley, Hot springs, and Kongrung Nala. The situation worsened after 20 Indian soldiers were killed in violent clashes with Chinese troops in Galwan valley in June.

