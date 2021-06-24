A post that is doing the rounds on various social media platforms is claiming that the Indian Oil Corporation Limited(IOCL) has announced a lucky draw offer on its 40th-anniversary. The message is being widely circulated and claimes that people who take part in the lucky draw will stand a chance to win electronic devices and gadgets like smartphones, TVs etc.

Here's the tweet by PIB:

A message attributed to @IndianOilcl is doing the rounds on social media claiming that as their 40th-anniversary celebration, prizes such as mobile phones, TVs are on lucky draw.#PIBFactCheck:➡️This claim is #FAKE. ➡️Do NOT believe such fraudulent websites & forwards.

According to the post which has now been termed as fake and baseless by the Press Information Bureau(PIB) fact check team goes onto claim that people need to fill a questionnaire and win exciting prizes.

According to PIB fact check, IOCL is not organising any such lucky draw offer and said in a tweet that the viral message attributed to IOCL is a fake message

