Reports on IOCL offering mobile phones, TVs on its 40-anniversary celebrations 'fake': Govt

Reports on IOCL offering mobile phones, TVs on its 40-anniversary celebrations 'fake': Govt

File Photo: A bus refuels at an Indian Oil Corp. gas station in Bengaluru.
1 min read . 03:54 PM IST Livemint

  • The message is being widely circulated and claimes that people who take part in the lucky draw will stand a chance to win electronic devices and gadgets like smartphones, TVs

A post that is doing the rounds on various social media platforms is claiming that the Indian Oil Corporation Limited(IOCL) has announced a lucky draw offer on its 40th-anniversary. The message is being widely circulated and claimes that people who take part in the lucky draw will stand a chance to win electronic devices and gadgets like smartphones, TVs etc.

Here's the tweet by PIB:

A message attributed to @IndianOilcl is doing the rounds on social media claiming that as their 40th-anniversary celebration, prizes such as mobile phones, TVs are on lucky draw.#PIBFactCheck:➡️This claim is #FAKE. ➡️Do NOT believe such fraudulent websites & forwards.

According to the post which has now been termed as fake and baseless by the Press Information Bureau(PIB) fact check team goes onto claim that people need to fill a questionnaire and win exciting prizes.

According to PIB fact check, IOCL is not organising any such lucky draw offer and said in a tweet that the viral message attributed to IOCL is a fake message

