"We have seen some speculative reports about Chabahar Port and the Chabahar-Zahedan railway project," Srivastava said. "With regard to the port, you are all aware that a longstanding commitment from 2003 was finally operationalised in 2016 during the Prime Minister (Narendra Modi)'s visit to Iran. Since then, despite the difficulties posed by the (US) sanctions situation, there has been significant progress on the port project," he said referring to US assurances to India that it would not come under sanctions for developing the port seen as a means to economically support Afghanistan. India has been operating some terminals of the port – seen as a counter to Pakistan’s Chinese built Gwadar port -- and using it to transport wheat consignments to Afghanistan.