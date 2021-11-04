Representation of SC/ST in promotion posts inadequate in Jharkhand: Report

"The percentage of SC and ST employees in relation to the total number of employees holding posts on the basis of promotion against sanctioned promotion posts across the state is 4.45 per cent and 10.04 per cent respectively which is much less than the population ratio of SC and ST (12.08 per cent and 26.20 respectively) as per the Committee report," Chief Minister's office said.

