Republic Day 2021: Delhi Metro new guidelines for travelling today

Republic Day 2021: Delhi Metro new guidelines for travelling today1 min read . Updated: 26 Jan 2021, 07:02 AM IST
- Central Secretariat station will only be used for interchange of passengers between Line 2 and Line 6
- All the metro parking lots will also remain closed till 2 pm today
In the view of Republic Day celebration 2021, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has announced a new set of guidelines for travelling today.
"Services on HUDA City Centre-Samaypur Badli metro line will be partially regulated on January 26. Entry and Exit at Central Secretariat and Udyog Bhawan metro stations will remain closed till 12 noon on Republic Day," DMRC said.
The Central Secretariat station will only be used for the interchange of passengers between Metro Line 2 and Line 6, DMRC mentioned.
The entry and exit at Patel Chowk and Lok Kalyan Marg Metro stations will remain closed from 08:45 am to 12 noon on January 26, the release reads.
All the metro parking lots will also remain closed till 2 pm on January 26, Delhi Metro said in the release.
Delhi Metro said that the step has been taken as part of the security arrangements on Republic Day.
