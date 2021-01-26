Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Republic Day 2021: Delhi Metro new guidelines for travelling today
A view of Delhi Metro Train and the vehicles as they run through dense fog, in New Delhi.

Republic Day 2021: Delhi Metro new guidelines for travelling today

1 min read . 07:02 AM IST Staff Writer

  • Central Secretariat station will only be used for interchange of passengers between Line 2 and Line 6
  • All the metro parking lots will also remain closed till 2 pm today

In the view of Republic Day celebration 2021, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has announced a new set of guidelines for travelling today.

In the view of Republic Day celebration 2021, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has announced a new set of guidelines for travelling today.

"Services on HUDA City Centre-Samaypur Badli metro line will be partially regulated on January 26. Entry and Exit at Central Secretariat and Udyog Bhawan metro stations will remain closed till 12 noon on Republic Day," DMRC said.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Govt devoted to welfare of farmers, soldiers: Prez

2 min read . 07:20 AM IST

Republic Day 2021: Delhi Metro new guidelines for travelling today

1 min read . 07:02 AM IST

R-Day: Boris Johnson greets India, says working together to fight Covid

1 min read . 06:47 AM IST

India, China troops face off in Sikkim

3 min read . 06:18 AM IST

"Services on HUDA City Centre-Samaypur Badli metro line will be partially regulated on January 26. Entry and Exit at Central Secretariat and Udyog Bhawan metro stations will remain closed till 12 noon on Republic Day," DMRC said.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Govt devoted to welfare of farmers, soldiers: Prez

2 min read . 07:20 AM IST

Republic Day 2021: Delhi Metro new guidelines for travelling today

1 min read . 07:02 AM IST

R-Day: Boris Johnson greets India, says working together to fight Covid

1 min read . 06:47 AM IST

India, China troops face off in Sikkim

3 min read . 06:18 AM IST
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

The Central Secretariat station will only be used for the interchange of passengers between Metro Line 2 and Line 6, DMRC mentioned.

Also Read | The Indian-Americans driving Biden’s agenda

The entry and exit at Patel Chowk and Lok Kalyan Marg Metro stations will remain closed from 08:45 am to 12 noon on January 26, the release reads.

All the metro parking lots will also remain closed till 2 pm on January 26, Delhi Metro said in the release.

Delhi Metro said that the step has been taken as part of the security arrangements on Republic Day.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.