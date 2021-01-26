Republic Day 2021: Delhi Metro new guidelines for travelling today

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In the view of Republic Day celebration 2021, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has announced a new set of guidelines for travelling today.

The Central Secretariat station will only be used for the interchange of passengers between Metro Line 2 and Line 6, DMRC mentioned.

The entry and exit at Patel Chowk and Lok Kalyan Marg Metro stations will remain closed from 08:45 am to 12 noon on January 26, the release reads.

All the metro parking lots will also remain closed till 2 pm on January 26, Delhi Metro said in the release.

Delhi Metro said that the step has been taken as part of the security arrangements on Republic Day.

