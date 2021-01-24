OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Republic Day 2021: Delhi Traffic Police issues advisory - check details
Indian national flags flutter during a breeze at Rajghat, ahead of Republic Day 2021, in New Delhi. (PTI)
Indian national flags flutter during a breeze at Rajghat, ahead of Republic Day 2021, in New Delhi. (PTI)

Republic Day 2021: Delhi Traffic Police issues advisory - check details

1 min read . Updated: 24 Jan 2021, 01:59 PM IST Staff Writer

  • As per the advisory, a number of roads will be restricted for few hours in order to conduct smooth passage of the Republic Day parade
  • No traffic will be allowed at Vijay Chowk from 6:00 pm on 25 January till the parade is over

Ahead of Republic Day, the Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory, asking the public to avoid a number of routes till the parade is over on 26 January.

"There would be elaborate traffic arrangements and restrictions in place for smooth conduct of the parade and tableaux along with respective routes," the advisory read.

As per the advisory, a number of roads will be restricted for few hours in order to conduct smooth passage of the Republic Day parade. No traffic will be allowed at Vijay Chowk from 6:00 pm on 25 January till the parade is over.

Further, no cross traffic on Rajpath intersections will be allowed on 25 January from 11 pm onwards till the parade is conducted, according to the traffic police.

It informed that metro services will remain available at all stations during the Republic Day Parade. However, boarding and deboarding of some stations would not be permitted.

While boarding and deboarding will not be allowed from 5 am till 12 noon at Kendriya Sachivalaya and Udyog Bhawan metro stations, in Lok Kalyan Marg (Race Course), Patel Chowk and ITO, the boarding and de-boarding will not be allowed from 8:45 am to 12 noon on Tuesday.

"In case any unidentified object or suspicious person is seen, information must be conveyed to the nearest policeman on duty," it added.

Also, flying of sub-conventional aerial platforms like para-gliders, para-motors, hang gliders, UAVs, UASs, microlight aircraft, remotely piloted aircraft, hot air balloons, small-size powered aircraft, quadcopters, or para-jumping from aircraft are prohibited over the jurisdiction of the National Capital Territory of Delhi from 20 January up to 15 February, it further said.

The traffic advisory also requested the general public to plan their journey in advance and keep sufficient time in hand to avoid inconvenience.

With agency inputs

