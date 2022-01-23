Republic Day 2022: Army contingents, tableaus, parade time. All you need to know

Republic Day 2022: Army contingents, tableaus, parade time. All you need to know2 min read . 04:34 PM IST
- This year, the parade has been shortened for the marching contingents to National Stadium which earlier used to conclude at Red Fort
Republic Day 2022: This Republic Day, army parade would showcase old and new era of the Indian military in terms of uniforms and weapons used while the Beating Retreat ceremony would see the inclusion of a laser mapping and drone show.
Here's all about parade
- Due to Covid, the number of troops in marching contingents in the Republic Day parade has been reduced from 144 to 96. They will be seen marching in 12 rows and eight columns.
- This year, the parade has been shortened for the marching contingents to National Stadium which earlier used to conclude at Red Fort.
- The Republic Day parade which starts from Raisina Hills and goes through Rajpath, India Gate till Red Fort would now only go up to the National Stadium in view of Covid this time. Only tableaux will go up till Red Fort.
- Also, the Republic Day parade this year will start 30 minutes late from its scheduled time of 10 am. The parade will commence at 10.30 am instead.
- There will be 8 contingents of the Indian Armed Forces in the Republic Day Parade, which will include 6 contingents of Army, one each from Air Force and the Navy. The Parachute regiment contingent will wear the new combat uniform with the latest Tavor rifles.
- A "unique" mix of vintage and new equipment will be seen in the mechanised column. In the front, in the armour column, you will see PT-76 and Centurion tanks will be shown which took part in 1965 and 1971 wars. This will be followed by main battle tank Arjun.
- Total 16 marching contingents would be there. Of these, eight will be of Indian Armed Forces, four of central Armed Police Force, two of NCC and one each of Delhi Police and NSS.
- A total of 21 tableaus will be shown in the parade.
- There will be two motor-cycle formations. The women's team will be of BSF and men's team will be of ITBP. 75 aircraft of the Indian Air Force in 15 formations will do a flypast.
- Two new things will be seen in the Beating Retreat ceremony that is held at Vijay Chowk, Delhi. After the ceremony concludes, a projection mapping with laser would be done on the wall of the North and South block. It will be followed by a drone show in which 1,000 drones will take part.
