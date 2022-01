On the eve of India's 73rd Republic Day, several government buildings, railway stations across the country were lit up with tricolours. Hundreds of drones made different formations on Tuesday evening at Rashtrapati Bhavan on the eve of 73rd Republic Day. With Republic Day taking place under the shadow of the Covid-19 pandemic, President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday acknowledged that even though the celebrations will be held in a muted manner, the spirit of the country is as strong as ever.

Today, Republic Day Parade 2022 is all set to showcase India's military might, cultural diversity, and many unique initiatives to mark the celebration of the 75th year of Independence as part of 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav'. The Republic Day ceremony on Wednesday will commence with Prime Minister Narendra Modi visiting the National War Memorial.

As per tradition, the National Flag will be unfurled followed by the National Anthem with a booming 21-gun salute. The parade will commence with President Ram Nath Kovind taking the salute. The parade at Rajpath will start at 10:30 am, instead of the earlier timing of 10 am to provide better visibility to the parade and flypast.

Here are some dazzling images of government's buildings light up in the Tricolour:

View Full Image Rajpath, the ceremonial boulevard for Republic Day parade as north and south blocks, the government seat of power, stands illuminated for the upcoming Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022. India is celebrating it's 75th Republic Day on Jan. 26. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri) (AP)

View Full Image The Indian National flag is pictured on an illuminated dome at the Rajpath on the eve of India's Republic Day in New Delhi on January 25, 2022. (Photo by SAJJAD HUSSAIN / AFP) (AFP)

On the eve of 73rd #RepublicDay, Krantivira Sangolli Rayanna Bengaluru station, Karnataka, is illuminated with colourful lighting. #AmritMahotsav #RepublicDay2022 pic.twitter.com/BSwPcTh8UM — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) January 25, 2022

Catch the captivating glimpses of Kacheguda Railway Station of South Central Railway on the eve of #RepublicDay.#AmritMahotsav #RepublicDay2022 pic.twitter.com/e1l11r4mRc — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) January 25, 2022

On the eve of #RepublicDay, take a look at the dazzling Somnath Railway Station, Gujarat. #AmritMahotsav #RepublicDay2022 pic.twitter.com/lgLAg3xwMD — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) January 25, 2022

J&K: Clock tower at Lal Chowk in Srinagar illuminated in tricolour on the eve of 73rd Republic Day pic.twitter.com/TfprzDXyWx — ANI (@ANI) January 25, 2022

Tamil Nadu: Office of Greater Chennai Corporation and Chennai railway station lit up in tricolour on the eve of #RepublicDay pic.twitter.com/7ZOffmkcN1 — ANI (@ANI) January 25, 2022

West Bengal | Raj Bhavan, Reserve Bank of India, & the Old Telegraph office in Kolkata illuminated with tricolours, in view of the 73rd #RepublicDay celebrations pic.twitter.com/ARIL9b4bgS — ANI (@ANI) January 25, 2022

View Full Image Jammu and Kashmir, Jan 25 (ANI): Salal Dam adorned in national colors on eve of 73rd Republic Day, in Reasi on Friday. (ANI Photo) ( Arun Jasrotia)

View Full Image Patna, India - January 25, 2022: Illuminated view of Patna GPO (General Post Office) building ahead of Republic Day in Patna, Bihar, India on Tuesday, January 25, 2022. (Photo by Santosh Kumar/Hindustan Times)

