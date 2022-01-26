This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Hundreds of drones made different formations on Tuesday evening at Rashtrapati Bhavan on the eve of 73rd Republic Day
The Republic Day ceremony on Wednesday will commence with Prime Minister Narendra Modi visiting the National War Memorial
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
On the eve of India's 73rd Republic Day, several government buildings, railway stations across the country were lit up with tricolours. Hundreds of drones made different formations on Tuesday evening at Rashtrapati Bhavan on the eve of 73rd Republic Day. With Republic Day taking place under the shadow of the Covid-19 pandemic, President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday acknowledged that even though the celebrations will be held in a muted manner, the spirit of the country is as strong as ever.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
On the eve of India's 73rd Republic Day, several government buildings, railway stations across the country were lit up with tricolours. Hundreds of drones made different formations on Tuesday evening at Rashtrapati Bhavan on the eve of 73rd Republic Day. With Republic Day taking place under the shadow of the Covid-19 pandemic, President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday acknowledged that even though the celebrations will be held in a muted manner, the spirit of the country is as strong as ever.
Today, Republic Day Parade 2022 is all set to showcase India's military might, cultural diversity, and many unique initiatives to mark the celebration of the 75th year of Independence as part of 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav'. The Republic Day ceremony on Wednesday will commence with Prime Minister Narendra Modi visiting the National War Memorial.
Today, Republic Day Parade 2022 is all set to showcase India's military might, cultural diversity, and many unique initiatives to mark the celebration of the 75th year of Independence as part of 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav'. The Republic Day ceremony on Wednesday will commence with Prime Minister Narendra Modi visiting the National War Memorial.
As per tradition, the National Flag will be unfurled followed by the National Anthem with a booming 21-gun salute. The parade will commence with President Ram Nath Kovind taking the salute. The parade at Rajpath will start at 10:30 am, instead of the earlier timing of 10 am to provide better visibility to the parade and flypast.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
As per tradition, the National Flag will be unfurled followed by the National Anthem with a booming 21-gun salute. The parade will commence with President Ram Nath Kovind taking the salute. The parade at Rajpath will start at 10:30 am, instead of the earlier timing of 10 am to provide better visibility to the parade and flypast.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Here are some dazzling images of government's buildings light up in the Tricolour:
Here are some dazzling images of government's buildings light up in the Tricolour: