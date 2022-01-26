On the eve of India's 73rd Republic Day, several government buildings, railway stations across the country were lit up with tricolours. Hundreds of drones made different formations on Tuesday evening at Rashtrapati Bhavan on the eve of 73rd Republic Day. With Republic Day taking place under the shadow of the Covid-19 pandemic, President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday acknowledged that even though the celebrations will be held in a muted manner, the spirit of the country is as strong as ever.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}