Home / News / India /  Republic Day 2022: Govt buildings, railway stations lit up in tricolours | See photos

Republic Day 2022: Govt buildings, railway stations lit up in tricolours | See photos

Republic Day 2022: The Indian Presidental Palace (C) and government offices are seen illuminated on the eve of India's Republic Day parade.
1 min read . 07:06 AM IST Livemint

  • Hundreds of drones made different formations on Tuesday evening at Rashtrapati Bhavan on the eve of 73rd Republic Day
  • The Republic Day ceremony on Wednesday will commence with Prime Minister Narendra Modi visiting the National War Memorial

On the eve of India's 73rd Republic Day, several government buildings, railway stations across the country were lit up with tricolours. Hundreds of drones made different formations on Tuesday evening at Rashtrapati Bhavan on the eve of 73rd Republic Day. With Republic Day taking place under the shadow of the Covid-19 pandemic, President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday acknowledged that even though the celebrations will be held in a muted manner, the spirit of the country is as strong as ever.

Today, Republic Day Parade 2022 is all set to showcase India's military might, cultural diversity, and many unique initiatives to mark the celebration of the 75th year of Independence as part of 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav'. The Republic Day ceremony on Wednesday will commence with Prime Minister Narendra Modi visiting the National War Memorial.

As per tradition, the National Flag will be unfurled followed by the National Anthem with a booming 21-gun salute. The parade will commence with President Ram Nath Kovind taking the salute. The parade at Rajpath will start at 10:30 am, instead of the earlier timing of 10 am to provide better visibility to the parade and flypast.

Here are some dazzling images of government's buildings light up in the Tricolour:

View Full Image
Rajpath, the ceremonial boulevard for Republic Day parade as north and south blocks, the government seat of power, stands illuminated for the upcoming Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022. India is celebrating it's 75th Republic Day on Jan. 26. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)
View Full Image
Rajpath, the ceremonial boulevard for Republic Day parade as north and south blocks, the government seat of power, stands illuminated for the upcoming Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022. India is celebrating it's 75th Republic Day on Jan. 26. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)
View Full Image
The Indian National flag is pictured on an illuminated dome at the Rajpath on the eve of India's Republic Day in New Delhi on January 25, 2022. (Photo by SAJJAD HUSSAIN / AFP)
View Full Image
The Indian National flag is pictured on an illuminated dome at the Rajpath on the eve of India's Republic Day in New Delhi on January 25, 2022. (Photo by SAJJAD HUSSAIN / AFP)
View Full Image
Jammu and Kashmir, Jan 25 (ANI): Salal Dam adorned in national colors on eve of 73rd Republic Day, in Reasi on Friday. (ANI Photo)
View Full Image
Jammu and Kashmir, Jan 25 (ANI): Salal Dam adorned in national colors on eve of 73rd Republic Day, in Reasi on Friday. (ANI Photo)
View Full Image
Patna, India - January 25, 2022: Illuminated view of Patna GPO (General Post Office) building ahead of Republic Day in Patna, Bihar, India on Tuesday, January 25, 2022. (Photo by Santosh Kumar/Hindustan Times)
View Full Image
Patna, India - January 25, 2022: Illuminated view of Patna GPO (General Post Office) building ahead of Republic Day in Patna, Bihar, India on Tuesday, January 25, 2022. (Photo by Santosh Kumar/Hindustan Times)
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!